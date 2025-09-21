Feedback (LON:FDBK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.27 ($0.15), with a volume of 198842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of £4.94 million, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.64.

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (25.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Feedback had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 279.16%. Analysts anticipate that Feedback plc will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

