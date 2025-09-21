Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 49,703 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,703 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BINC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

