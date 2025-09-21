Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 21,703 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

SCHO stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

