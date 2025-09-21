Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 4,186 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $303.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.10.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

