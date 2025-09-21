Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1,299.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $774.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.24, a P/E/G ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $759.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.31. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $387.06 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

