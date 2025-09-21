Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,135 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 561,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

