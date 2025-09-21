Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $374.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.68.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

