Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF $SPUS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPUS opened at $48.90 on Friday. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $48.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.99.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Profile

