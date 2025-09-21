Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 6,505 Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLIP opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $100.53.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

