Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

LIN opened at $479.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.