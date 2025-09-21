Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,749,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,117,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.