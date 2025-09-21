Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in American Express Company $AXP

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 41,074 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $340.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $344.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

