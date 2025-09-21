Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.13.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

