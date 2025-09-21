Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after buying an additional 481,023 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 53.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,378,000 after purchasing an additional 367,717 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $323.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.77. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.83.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $258,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,460. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

