Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,163,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,189.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Arete upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

