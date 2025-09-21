Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 16,381 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,548,000 after acquiring an additional 576,468 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after buying an additional 498,212 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after buying an additional 482,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,816,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

