Evergy Inc. $EVRG Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Evergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

