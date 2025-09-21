Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,152,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,044,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $322.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.39 and its 200 day moving average is $288.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

