Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ADI opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

