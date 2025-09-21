Essex Savings Bank Reduces Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $22,949,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

