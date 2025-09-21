Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) CFO Sells $19,799.26 in Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,046 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $19,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,362.22. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Halladay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Benjamin Halladay sold 11 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $12.21.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ESPR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 35.84%.The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3,496.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

