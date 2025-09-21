Enzi Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.3% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 164,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

