Enzi Wealth Has $6 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Enzi Wealth reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $11,247,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $599.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.19 and its 200-day moving average is $523.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $600.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.