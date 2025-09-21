Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $69,450.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 228,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,157.09. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $34,300.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $126,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 7,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $146,850.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 5.4%

Energy Fuels stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 143.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUUU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $38,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.