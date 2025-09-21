Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 1135911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDR. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$64,256.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$429,000.00. Insiders have sold 149,414 shares of company stock worth $1,167,723 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

