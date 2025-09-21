Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 1135911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on EDR. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.96.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDR
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$64,256.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$429,000.00. Insiders have sold 149,414 shares of company stock worth $1,167,723 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.