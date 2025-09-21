Elixir deUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a market cap of $122.13 million and $4.56 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 122,151,965 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 122,151,964.78044568. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99805271 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $400,814.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

