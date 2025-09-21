Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $293,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,158.52. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

