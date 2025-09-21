Diversified Trust Co Sells 231 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

