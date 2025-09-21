Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

