Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRDO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 303,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,937 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 253.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,947,073.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares in the company, valued at $220,363,588.86. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,163 shares of company stock valued at $97,342,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

