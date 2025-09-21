Diversified Trust Co Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WMB opened at $60.19 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

