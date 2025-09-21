Diversified Trust Co Buys 438 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

