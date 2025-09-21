Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 29th

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, September 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, September 28th.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAZ. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 218,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $175,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 37.5% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

