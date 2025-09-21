Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) vs. System1 (NYSE:SST) Head to Head Analysis

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital -25.99% N/A -36.29% System1 -22.43% -92.07% -15.92%

Volatility & Risk

Direct Digital has a beta of 6.01, meaning that its stock price is 501% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.0% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Direct Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Direct Digital and System1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $36.46 million 0.23 -$6.24 million ($1.83) -0.20 System1 $343.92 million 0.24 -$74.67 million ($9.63) -0.87

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1. System1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Direct Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Direct Digital and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 1 1 0 2.50 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,509.44%. System1 has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than System1.

Summary

Direct Digital beats System1 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

