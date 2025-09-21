Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Stake Lessened by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,972,000 after buying an additional 406,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,654,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,816,000 after buying an additional 98,320 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,762,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,823,000 after buying an additional 126,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after buying an additional 188,031 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

