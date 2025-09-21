Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Sold by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,370,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

DFAT opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

