Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV is Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 9.9% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.