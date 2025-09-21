Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,217,000 after acquiring an additional 165,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo plc has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $142.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

