Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 150 ($2.02), with a volume of 1011205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.98).

Several analysts have commented on DXRX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diaceutics from GBX 195 to GBX 185 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.

The stock has a market cap of £126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7,425.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.70.

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

