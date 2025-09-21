DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.99 and last traded at $70.68. Approximately 3,278,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,980,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $689,431 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,522.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 54,999 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

