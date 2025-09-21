Devve (DEVVE) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Devve (DEVVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Devve has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Devve token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devve has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $373.48 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Devve

Devve’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official website is www.devve.io. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 94,276,033.71849402 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.45940468 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $359,607.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

