Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Trading Down 41.2% – Should You Sell?

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 41.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 92,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 16,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Devonian Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

