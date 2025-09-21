dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 21st

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.
dentalcorp Trading Up 1.6%
TSE DNTL opened at C$8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.18. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$10.50.
dentalcorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.