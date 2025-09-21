dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 21st

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

dentalcorp Trading Up 1.6%

TSE DNTL opened at C$8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.18. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$10.50.

dentalcorp Company Profile

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

