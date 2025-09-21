Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 22.5% – Here’s Why

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 4,005,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,766% from the average session volume of 214,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of C$52.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
