David Sponsel Sells 2,555 Shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $39,193.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 531,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,747.74. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $2,074,045.05.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.The firm had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $135,874,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,177,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 347,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,527,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 342,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 185,297 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

