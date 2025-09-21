David Sponsel Sells 2,555 Shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $39,193.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 531,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,747.74. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 18th, David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $2,074,045.05.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.The firm had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $135,874,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,177,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 347,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,527,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 342,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 185,297 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

