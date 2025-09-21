Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 6.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.35.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average of $198.30. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

