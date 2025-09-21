D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

