CX Institutional Sells 138 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BRO opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

