CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,475 shares of company stock worth $19,080,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $290.32 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.06.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.