CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after buying an additional 62,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,686,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,901,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $274.99 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.08 and a 200 day moving average of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.43.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

